Strictly's Kevin Clifton and sister Joanne join Duchess Camilla on Oliviers red carpet Oh what a night!

The Oliviers is the biggest night in British theatre, and it was even more special for Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton - who was accompanied by his sister Joanne Clifton on the red carpet. The Strictly siblings looked great as they attended the star-studded event while walking arm-in-arm. In the run-up to the event, Kevin and Joanne shared their excitement about it with fans on their social media channels. "HONOURED to be presenting the 'Best Theatre Choreographer' at the @olivierawards 2019 with @realjoanneclifton!" wrote Kevin.

READ: Loose Women's Denise Welch surprises fans with throwback pregnancy photo

Joanne Clifton

The pair posed with each other, and Joanne showed off her glittering gown with its deep plunge and wrap-around skirt. Kevin made the special appearance after wrapping up his own musical production - Rock of Ages - on Saturday, until it returns in June. He presented an award at the ceremony for Best Theatre Choreographer, but perhaps next year he will return as a nominee after his show's success?

READ: Peter Andre pens most emotional tribute to wife Emily MacDonagh

The Duchess of Cornwall

Kevin and Joanne were in royal company, as the Duchess of Cornwall - known for being a big Strictly fan - also attended the night at the Royal Albert Hall on a solo visit. The Duchess dazzled in a black gown with sparkly accents. She was there to celebrate and honour the best people in theatre, including nominees Gillian Anderson, Sophie Okonedo, Sir Ian McKellen and David Suchet.

Darcey Bussell

The Olivier Awards 2019 took place at 6.30pm, with the ceremony aired on ITV between 10:20pm and 12:10am. Comedian and television presenter Jason Manford returned to host the big night, after presenting the awards back in 2017.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.