Peter Andre pens most emotional tribute to wife Emily MacDonagh

Peter Andre has always been a romantic, but his latest tribute to wife Emily MacDonagh might be the sweetest yet. The singer penned a message on his Instagram account on Saturday, writing: "For the first time in 45 years things are looking incredible for me here in America and I'm so grateful. Through it all, you Emily are my rock and I love you. I'm putting it on here so everyone knows what a legend you are. Behind every man…" How cute is that? Peter's fans seemed to think so, too, with one commenting: "I love a man who declares how his woman makes him! @peterandre your a wee legend!" Another added: "She’s the best Pete. I’m extremely happy for you after everything you’ve been through!"

Peter married Emily MacDonagh on 11 July 2015, after a three-year relationship. The pair first met in 2010 when Peter was treated for kidney stones by Emily's father, and went public with their romance two years later. The couple revealed they were expecting their first child together in summer 2013, and Peter popped the question just a few days before Emily gave birth.

Peter regularly praises Emily for the way she balances busy family life with her medical career, and has said he likes to surprise his wife to keep the magic alive in their relationship. Speaking to HELLO! in June 2018, Peter revealed the most romantic thing he had ever done for Emily – surprising her with a trip to Venice. "I got her all the way to Venice without her knowing," he revealed. "It's those kind of fun things I like to do with her."

