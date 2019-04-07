Loose Women's Denise Welch surprises fans with throwback pregnancy photo Happy birthday, Matty!

Loose Women star Denise Welch has surprised fans by sharing a brilliant throwback photo of her first pregnancy. The 60-year-old mum-of-two shared the picture to celebrate her eldest son Matthew Healy's 30th birthday, which falls on Monday 8 April. Denise lovingly captioned the post: "30 yrs ago today. Before life changed forever! [love heart emojis]." The image captures a heavily pregnant Denise in 1989, pulling off some of-the-time fashions - including a fabulously voluminous hairstyle!

READ: Exclusive! Stacey Solomon on baby excitement, maternity leave and body image

Fans were quick to compliment the photo and share their best wishes to Matty, who is now the lead singer of award-winning band The 1975. One wrote: "Before THE legend gave birth to another legend," while another added: "OMG Denise don't, I'll get sad." Others said how great they think Denise looked, with one sharing: "Love the 80s hair!"

READ: Peter Andre pens most emotional tribute to wife Emily MacDonagh

WATCH: Loose Women's stylists reveal their secrets

Loading the player...

Denise celebrated her youngest son Louis Healy's 18th birthday last month. She took to her Instagram page after the party she held for him, and shared a series of lovely pictures of her family, which included her two sons' father, Tim Healy. "Lovely Sunday for Louis' 18th," the TV star wrote alongside the rare family photo.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.