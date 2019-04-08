Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden surprises with rare selfie of husband Chris The pair were on holiday in Dubai

Amanda Holden returned to our screens this Saturday on Britain's Got Talent, but while on a romantic trip to Dubai, the stunning TV personality shared a rare picture with her husband, record producer Chris. The pair sported matching smiles as they took a selfie, with Amanda wearing a chic polka dot halter neck dress. "Celebrating @everton win @ritzcarltondubai," she wrote, using the hashtag "#mylub" to describe her husband. Fans went crazy for the image, with one commenter noting that Chris, with his long hair, looked like Tarzan!

With the new series of Britain's Got Talent airing during Amanda's trip on Saturday, the judge thanked fans for their support with a gorgeous snap wearing a yellow bikini from Melissa Odabash. "Thank you for making @BGT the highest rated show of 2019 #cheers," she wrote, showing off her toned body while holding a glass of champagne.

The star and husband Chris are currently in Dubai

Amanda certainly had reason to celebrate, after BGT returned on Saturday to huge audiences. An average of 8.3 million people watched the talent show auditions, making it the most watched show of the year with 45% of the audience share. The episode marked Ant McPartlin's return to our TV screens after a year-long hiatus, with fans pleased to see the pair back on screens together.

MORE: Amanda Holden's £250 yellow bikini has to be seen to be believed

Amanda posing next to her mum and two daughters

One of the highlights of the opening episode was the series' opener - an impersonator of the Queen. The audience and judges were in stitches over the act, who jokingly compared Amanda Holden with the Duchess of Cornwall. Amanda cackled with delight when the BGT hopeful said: "It's so good to see a member of the royal family sitting next to Simon," hilariously adding: "It's lovely to see you, Camilla." The glamorous judge saw the funny side of being compared to the 71-year-old royal and clapped her hands in delight.