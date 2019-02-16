Inside Amanda Holden's 48th birthday celebrations with family Happy birthday, Amanda!

After a week of glamorous celebrations, Amanda Holden spent her 48th birthday with her family on Saturday - and it looked like the sweetest day! The Britain's Got Talent judge started the day opening presents and cards from her two children - Hollie and Alexa - from the comfort of her bed. She then went for a birthday breakfast with the family, before blowing out a candle in a special mini birthday cake presented to her. Amanda later cuddled up with her husband Chris Hughes and posted a photograph of the pair together, captioned: "My love [love heart emoji] I’m #beingspoilt."

The special day came after a busy week for Amanda, who spent Wednesday evening out for dinner with her girl friends, including fellow stars Angela Griffin, Lisa Faulkner and Tamzin Outhwaite. Amanda dressed to impress, wearing a £1521 off-the-shoulder gown by Alexis Mabille, which is available from Harrods. Made from a silk-blend fabric, the dress what cut in a mini-length style with delicate pleating and a big satin bow.

Amanda also celebrated Valentine's Day this week, and shared a photo of the monogrammed candles she she received from Chris, along with numerous sweet selfies of the pair together. She captioned it: "Beautiful monogrammed candles from @illumerlondon for #valentines I know our flame will never go out! To the best , most funny and handsome Hubby in the world. I Lub [love heart emoji]."

