Amanda Holden shares rare family photo with daughters and lookalike mum What a lovely picture!

Amanda Holden is a doting mum to two daughters – and they are growing up so quickly! The Britain's Got Talent judge normally keeps her children out of the public eye, but for Mother's Day she made the exception, and couldn't resist posting a lovely photo of them on Instagram. Amanda is mum to Lexi, 12, and seven-year-old Hollie, and the duo posed alongside the actress and her lookalike mum. Amanda is extremely close to her mum, and has previously opened up about just how much she has helped her and her children during an interview on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast.

Amanda Holden with her mum and and her daughters Lexi and Hollie

READ: Eamonn Holmes poses for rare photo with lookalike brothers

The gorgeous photo attracted many comments from Amanda's social media followers, with one writing: "What a gorgeous family you have Amanda," while another said: "What a stunning line up!" A third added: "Happy mummies day Amanda. I bet your girls are spoiling you rotten. Have a great day being pampered." Amanda shares her two children with husband Chris, who she married in December 2008. Last year to mark their tenth wedding anniversary and Chris' birthday, the TV presenter paid a special tribute to him by singing a rendition of The Greatest Showman's hit Tightrope by Michelle Ingrid Williams. Amanda and her daughters took to the recording studio to sing it, and fans were moved when they heard a preview of it.

Amanda on the BGT red carpet

MORE: Alex Jones reveals her secret miscarriage heartache

Amanda and Chris made sure to make the most out of celebrating their milestone anniversary, and went on a second honeymoon to the Maldives at the end of November. They then held a party at celebrity hotspot Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, where Amanda wore a second wedding dress by Caroline Castigliano – one of the UK's leading bridal designers.

The couple tied the knot at the stunning, celebrity-loved Babington House in Somerset, two years after welcoming their first daughter Lexi. Second daughter Hollie was born in January 2012. Speaking about juggling her glittering career with motherhood and her marriage, she told Metro: "We're both so busy. It's about trying to carve out a bit of time for us – we have to explain to the girls that they must go to bed and let us have time alone, which is hard. My poor husband – he's so far down the list."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.