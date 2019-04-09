Stacey Solomon reveals eldest son, 11, is thinking about going back to school "We'll just have to wait and see!"

Stacey Solomon has revealed that her eldest son Zachary is considering going back to mainstream school. The Loose Women panellist surprised fans last year when she admitted that she educates her two sons alongside a tutor, but it sounds like 11-year-old Zac could be returning to the more conventional system soon.

In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Stacey said: "Zachary is definitely showing an interest into going to secondary school. So we are looking into those options and we'll just have to wait and see. I feel like my boys interact really well socially, they have clubs, they still see their friends from school but especially my eldest, he definitely feels that his friends from school have a different relationship because they see each other every day and he doesn't."

Loading the player...

Stacey added: "Home-schooling is hard. Questioning whether it is the best form of education for them or not. I do think that it has absolutely inspired their want to learn, which has been amazing. But is the social side good enough? Is the educational side good enough? Is this what works for them best? You have to make those decisions on your own rather than relying on a teacher or a governing body. You have to go, I believe that this is working, I like the results that I'm seeing."

MORE: Stacey hits back at trolls who say she is 'too dumb' to home-school her children

"Zachary is definitely showing an interest into going to secondary school," Stacey said

The pregnant star, 29, is expecting her first child with her partner Joe Swash. And it's clear that her boys' reaction was all she cared about; the former EastEnders actor also has a son Harry, 12 from a previous relationship. "We've got three boys between us and they were all over the moon," said Stacey on her baby news.

MORE: Anton du Beke makes surprising Strictly confession

"You worry that you don't want to affect the dynamics. It's hard enough having a blended family and making sure everyone's happy and feels valued, and feels like they're getting the right love and attention, so we were nervous to say, but actually they all reacted in such a positive way it was really incredible. Both of us were like, 'The kids are happy, as long as the kids are happy, we don't mind what anyone else thinks!'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.