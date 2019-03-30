Loose Women star Stacey Solomon reveals son's heartbreaking confession Aww, Leighton!

Stacey Solomon is a doting mum to two boys, and recently revealed that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Joe Swash. And while the entire family are excited for the new addition, the Loose Women star's youngest son couldn't help feeling a bit left out. Stacey revealed that her little boy Leighton, six, had made the heartbreaking confession that he hadn't been carried by his mum since she became pregnant. Wanting to make sure that he felt included, the former X Factor finalist spent the day with Leighton, and carried him up and down the pool – something he adored.

Stacey Solomon made her son Leighton feel special

On Instagram, Stacey shared a lovely photo of the pair at the pool, and wrote in the caption: "Leighton: 'mummy you haven’t picked me up since you started growing our baby.' Me: [sad face emoji]. So today we went swimming, although there was hardly any swimming at all... I carried L up and down the pool about a thousand times with him wrapped around me like a baby monkey and it was just everything. I've missed having him on my hip (even though he’s far too big for that now. I still really miss it.)" Fans were quick to praise Stacey's parenting skills, with one writing: "Oh my gosh, you're mummy goals! Thrilled for you and Joe. What a gorgeous family you are." Another wrote: "Such special memories, new ones to make soon. How lovely." A third added: "This is so sweet. I hope my son never stops wanting snuggles with me."

Stacey and boyfriend Joe Swash are expecting their first baby together

Last week, Stacey's Loose Women co-star Coleen Nolan could well have let slip that Stacey is expecting a baby girl. After HELLO! asked Coleen if there'll be a special Loose Women baby shower for Stacey's newborn before it arrives later this year, the TV presenter replied: "Oh no doubt! Any excuse to have a party, and any excuse where there's a baby involved. She… that child, is going to have so many aunties, she won't know what to do with herself."

Talking about how excited the Loose Women ladies are for Stacey and Joe, Coleen continued: "We're all like mother hens around her, every time she's there. We can't wait, we're so delighted for her and Joe - such a great couple, so well matched. So yeah there's going to be a baby shower and wetting the baby's head and all the birthdays that come after that. Any excuse!"

