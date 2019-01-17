Stacey Solomon gets fans talking with throwback photo Go Stacey!

Stacey Solomon has achieved so much in the past decade, from an X Factor contestant to becoming a Loose Women panellist and ambassador for Primark. Let alone welcoming another son, becoming an advocate for body confidence and meeting the love of her life, Joe Swash. So there was no surprise that she felt emotional when she took part in the viral ten-year challenge. Taking to Instagram, Stacey shared a photo of herself as a 19-year-old auditioning for the ITV talent show, which was placed next to a picture of her in present day, aged 29, wearing an X Factor T-shirt. Writing in the caption, the mum-of-two reflected: "Okay let’s do this!! Ten year Challenge... me auditioning for @thexfactor in 2009 to me presenting at the @thexfactor this series just gone... 19 to 29 it’s sooooo wierd to think that @thexfactor was 10 YEARS AGOOOOO it makes me want to cry."

Stacey Solomon has achieved so much in ten years

The TV star continued: "It feels like yesterday! I’m so grateful for every opportunity I’ve had thanks to that moment and for all the support I’ve got from you all over the last decade. Love you all to the moon and back!! Here’s to the next 10 #tenyearchallenge." Stacey's fans were quick to discuss all of her accomplishments, with one writing: "Congratulations on your achievements. You have done so well for yourself and your kids. Your audition was amazing aswell!" while another said: "Thank goodness for the x factor. We may never have known such a beautiful and inspirational lady." A third added: "Wow I can't believe it was only 10 years ago! Loved watching you on X Factor."

Ten years ago Stacey shot to fame on the X Factor

Stacey ended 2018 moving in with boyfriend Joe, and the pair enjoyed their first Christmas together with their children. Stacey is a doting mum to sons Zachary and Leighton, and Joe is dad to son Harry. Stacey recently spoke to HELLO! about her family life, and her thoughts of having a child with Joe. She revealed: "I don't want to put any more pressure on myself or Joe. I'll always be broody even if I don't have any more children! I love kids. I love my children. We're so grateful for the children we already have. We're so lucky to be in the position that we're in, so we're not in any hurry to have any more children or to put ourselves under any more pressure to have any more."

The star has a lot to look forward to this year too, with a new book, HAPPILY IMPERFECT: Loving Life Your Own Way, set to be released in March. Stacey announced the news in November on Instagram. She told her fans: "I'm SO excited to announce that I’ve written a book! Eeeeeeekk! It’s called 'HAPPILY IMPERFECT: Loving Life Your Own Way' and is out in March! I wanted to write the book as a way of showing how there is so much more to people than the labels we’re given – and to share how I stay positive and how flawed yet happy I am, hence the title 'HAPPILY IMPERFECT'."

