Hard to Please OAPs star June Brown blames herself for husband's death

Acting veteran June Brown has revealed that she blames herself for her husband's sad death back in 1957. The star, who is currently appearing in Hard to Please OAPs, previously opened up about her husband, fellow actor John Garley, who committed suicide using a gas fire. June believed she was to blame for leaving money for the gas meter. Speaking about the tragedy, she told The Sun: "I walked into the bedroom and there was Johnny, lying on the bed, the gas fire propped up next to him. Suicide was still a criminal offence in the late fifties. I'd got him breathing again but he lasted three days in hospital before dying on May 8."

The Eastenders actress also appeared on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs to discuss her role as Dot on the popular soap, admitting that she is in no hurry to retire. "I haven't got very much energy now but I find that when I get on set it comes," she explained. "It keeps me alive. It is the reason to get up in the morning. I think that’s the reason why people get lonely and ill when they get older. I think that loneliness and having no motivation kills you."

Opening up about the future of her character, who she has been playing for an incredible 32 years since the show's creation, she said: "I feel that Dot – she's very quick and quick moving and quick speaking – and I do not want to become a dependant old woman, or otherwise my character’s gone, and I might as well not be there. I can run as Dot, I find myself running across the road, and I don't want to lose my character. It's like being in a wheelchair or something, and not ever getting out of it."