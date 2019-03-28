EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite makes glamourous appearance after ex Tom Ellis celebrates wedding shower The former couple went their separate ways in 2013

EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite turned heads as she arrived at the National Film Awards in London, on Wednesday evening. The star's solo appearance comes a day after she shared a cryptic Instagram post, which coincided with her ex-husband Tom Ellis celebrating his upcoming wedding with his new fianceé Meaghan Oppenheimer. Looking lovely as ever, Tamzin hit the carpet in a chic animal-printed gown with featured floaty sleeves and a V-shaped neckline. Her blonde tresses were worn in loose waves, while her makeup was minimal and pretty.

Tamzin Outhwaite at the National Film Awards

On Tuesday, the British actress shared a quote from spiritual teacher Eckhart Tolle, in which he talks about removing any negativity in your life. In the caption, Tamzin wrote: "All wasted emotions and feelings. They help nothing and nobody. Eradicating them from daily life is the key. I know when I feel anxious or worried it’s easy to get negative. Surround yourself with positivity..." The quote itself read: "The future, the worry, the regret, the anxiety - these are all mental events that do not have to be part of the difficulty of life. These can be transcended here and now."

READ: Tamzin Outhwaite reveals how acting has changed since becoming a mother

Loading the player...

The day before, her ex Tom shared pictures from his pre-wedding party. "Thank you so much @casamigos #houseoffriends for hosting our little wedding shower yesterday," he said. "And for @lenwiseman for letting us trash his pad. And @moppyoppenheimer for looking so beautiful and loving me so good. #happy #hungover."

MORE: Tamzin Outhwaite shares rare snap with cousins Holly Willoughby and husband Dan

The former couple split in 2013

Welsh actor Tom began dating screenwriter Meaghan in 2016, two years after his divorce from Tamzin. The former couple shares two daughters - ten-year-old Marnie and five-year-old Florence. They married in 2006 a year after being introduced by mutual friend James McAvoy. Tamzin was granted a divorce from Miranda star Tom in April 2014 after he admitted committing adultery. The mum-of-two has since found love with boyfriend Tom Child.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.