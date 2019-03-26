EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite's fans rally round as ex-husband Tom Ellis celebrates wedding shower The former couple split in 2013

EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite has posted a cryptic message on Instagram, just days after her ex-husband Tom Ellis celebrated his upcoming wedding with new fianceé Meaghan Oppenheimer. On Tuesday, the British actress shared a quote from spiritual teacher Eckhart Tolle, in which he talks about removing any negativity in your life. In the caption, Tamzin wrote: "All wasted emotions and feelings. They help nothing and nobody. Eradicating them from daily life is the key. I know when I feel anxious or worried it’s easy to get negative. Surround yourself with positivity..."

The quote itself read: "The future, the worry, the regret, the anxiety - these are all mental events that do not have to be part of the difficulty of life. These can be transcended here and now." The day before, Tom shared pictures from his pre-wedding party. "Thank you so much @casamigos #houseoffriends for hosting our little wedding shower yesterday," he said. "And for @lenwiseman for letting us trash his pad. And @moppyoppenheimer for looking so beautiful and loving me so good. #happy #hungover."

Fans immediately rushed to show their support to Tamzin, with one writing: "So true but incredibly difficult to follow when life keeps throwing nasty curve balls... and they just don't stop pelting at you." Another said: "Very true words, sometimes it's hard though." A third post read: "Great words and advice Tam. Going through these emotions is so exhausting, which makes things worse."

Welsh actor Tom began dating screenwriter Meaghan in 2016, two years after his divorce from Tamzin. The former couple shares two daughters – ten-year-old Marnie and five-year-old Florence. They married in 2006 a year after being introduced by mutual friend James McAvoy. Tamzin was granted a divorce from Miranda star Tom in April 2014 after he admitted committing adultery. The mum-of-two has since found love with boyfriend Tom Child.

On their first-year anniversary, she praised him for allowing her to put her children first. Taking to Instagram in October, the actress shared a cute selfie of the pair as she wrote in the caption: "Met this dude over three years ago... went on our first date just over a year ago." She added: "Thank you for making this last year far more beautiful and positive than it ever should have been. Thank you for loving me the way you do... Most importantly, thank you for understanding and respecting that my children will always come first."

