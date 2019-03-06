Lisa Faulkner shares rare photo with John Torode following engagement They're so loved up!

Since announcing their engagement at the beginning of the year, Lisa Faulkner and John Torode have remained pretty private about their relationship. But Lisa has shared a rare photo of the couple together, showing the pair at the Masterchef studios last week. She uploaded the sweet snap to Instagram, and wittily captioned it: "Bring your girlfriend to work day [crying with laughter emoji] @johntorodecooks [love heart emoji] #masterchef." Fans love the cute photograph, with one writing: "You always look so happy!" Another joked: "Shouldn’t that be “bring your fiancé to work day?" while a third added: "Haha gorgeous couple."

Masterchef host John and cookbook writer Lisa have been together since 2015, and they live together with the Lisa's 13-year-old daughter Billie. John, 53, popped the question on Christmas Day last year, but the couple waited a few weeks before sharing the news with fans. Former EastEnders star Lisa, 46, showed off her gorgeous ring on Instagram and wrote: "My gorgeous John completely surprised me on Christmas Day and asked me to marry him! After waiting to tell our family when we got home, we then had a few days just grinning at each other!! I'm so very happy to share our lovely news with you."

Opening up about their engagement on This Morning in January, John revealed: "I'm very, very happy, she's a good looking girl. She's really lovely to me. She's smiling there, we had a great time and she said yes!" He added: "I'm a lucky boy."

