John Torode reveals secret to great relationship with Lisa Faulkner on This Morning Their new show starts this next Sunday morning

After teasing fans by announcing their exciting new cookery show, John Torode has opened up about his new TV project with fiancée Lisa Faulkner. The MasterChef judge spoke to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on Friday's This Morning in his first interview since sharing the couple's news. Chatting about John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen, John, 53, also revealed the secret to the cooking couple's relationship saying: "Do we argue in the kitchen? No we don't! We get on really, really well and because we're very different - I'm cheffy, she's a home cook - and there's a lovely thing that comes together."

Explaining more about the show, which airs on Mother's Day. John continued: "It's very exciting news!" He added: "It's called John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen and what we are doing is - yes, my fiancée - and the idea is really to go back to basics and things like making cakes and jam, and actually trying to get the nation back to being relaxed about food rather than being worried about it. Food should be from the heart and that’s what we are trying to do, a little bit more of that." Viewers were then treated to a first look at the new series, which showed John and Lisa in the Kitchen.

Lisa recently had to shut down pregnancy rumours after fans mistook the couple's exciting TV show news as a baby announcement. Sharing a selfie with his fiancée last week, John had teased: "Some very exciting news coming soon #john&lisa." One follower immediately wrote: "You're having a baby." Another remarked: "She's got a bun in the oven." A third post read: "Babyyyyyyyyyy!" Lisa was quick to diminish the suggestion that their family is expanding, by responding to one fan: "Ha!! Definitely no baby."