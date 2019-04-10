Gregg Wallace is expecting a baby with his fourth wife – here is everything you need to know Everything you need to know about Anne- Marie Sterpini

In a matter of weeks, Gregg Wallace and Anne-Marie Sterpini will welcome their first child together, Sid Massimo Wallace. The MasterChef judge has been sharing updates about the baby on his Instagram, including a recent picture of his partner showing off her blossoming baby bump. The famous chef captioned the snap: "He's getting bigger, our baby Sid." With the arrival of their baby looming, HELLO! have gathered together everything you need to know about Gregg Wallace's fourth wife…

Who is Gregg Wallace's wife?

Gregg's fourth wife is Anne- Marie. The 32-year-old is 21 years younger than her former greengrocer husband and is a former caterer.

How did they meet?

Anne- Marie Sterpini first interacted with the media personality through Twitter in 2013, when she asked Gregg if rhubarb and duck were really a good combination after seeing him try the recipe on a cooking show. Speaking to HELLO! Gregg explained: "I just looked at Anna's photo and thought 'Wow, she's pretty.'" The father-to-be explained on Lorraine in 2017 that after the initial Twitter conversation the pair exchanged messages and "sent her my phone number, this was five years ago." The television chef stated their first date happened in London: "She came down to London to have dinner with me, and she said it wasn't until we got to the restaurant, that she was comfortable it was really me and not an imposter… I think it's just luck, and I got very lucky this time. Very lucky."

The couple married in 2016

When and where did the couple marry?

HELLO! exclusively covered the couple tying the knot in August 2016. Gregg, 51 at the time and Anne-Marie, then 30, married at Hever Castle in Kent. John Torode was of course amongst the famous faces, with the added responsibility of being Gregg's best man. Speaking about the decision to pick his fellow celebrity critic for the role, Gregg explained: "There is no part of my life John isn't aware of. He's seen me through the good, the bad and the ugly and has always been there for me, so it was a very easy choice to make."

This is the 54-year-old's fourth marriage, with the pair marrying three years after they first met. "Meeting Anna has brought me what I think I've always been searching for – that big, warm family dynamic and there's real strength in that," he told HELLO! "I'm very conscious of people thinking I just do this willy-nilly. But we haven't rushed into this – we've been together for three years and I truly have never met anyone like Anna." He added: "She has so much goodness and love in her heart. She is beautiful inside and out and it's important to me that everyone knows that this marriage is genuine, heartfelt and meaningful. The people close to us know – they've seen how we are together."

Do they have any children?

In November 2018, the couple announced that they were expecting their first baby together, who is expected to arrive on 9 May, he will be called Sid Massimo Wallace. The presenter already has a son called Tom and a daughter, Libby, from his second marriage with Denise Wallace.

