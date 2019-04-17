What is Gregg Wallace's net worth? The Supermarket Secrets star's fortune revealed Everything you need to know about Gregg Wallace

Gregg Wallace is best known for appearing alongside John Torode as a judge on the hit cookery show MasterChef. In a matter of weeks, the 54-year-old and wife Anne-Marie Sterpini will welcome their first child together, Sid Massimo Wallace. From starting his career as a greengrocer selling vegetables on the streets of London to becoming a household name with a stunning £1 million mansion in the countryside, here is everything you need to know about Gregg including his net worth.

Net Worth

According to The Net Worth, Gregg's estimated net worth in 2017 was £2million. But how did he get there? To understand how Gregg has amassed his fortune, HELLO! have taken a look back at his career...

Selling Vegetables

The television personality kickstarted his career by selling vegetables at a stand in Covent Garden, before founding George Allan's Greengrocers in 1989. The company built up a turnover of £7.5 million, before being put into receivership in 2002. This was not his only business failure, as in 2013, the greengrocer business, Secretts Direct that helped the MasterChef star climb to fame entered voluntary liquidation in 2013. The father-of-two blamed catastrophic farming conditions for the folding of the business, which he owned 45 percent of.

Gregg and Anne-Marie maried in 2016

Restaurants

In 2010, Gregg opened the restaurant Wallace & Co in Putney, before opening Gregg's Bar and Grill in a joint venture with Bermondsey Square Hotel in Bermondsey Square. Both restaurants unfortunately folded in 2014, with Wallace & Co owing £150,000 to suppliers.

Radio and Television career

Wallace co-hosted Veg Talk on BBC Radio 4 with Charlie Hicks, which was extremely successful, leading the 54-year-old to land the role of presenting Saturday Kitchen from 2002. Unfortunately, he was replaced by Antony Worrall Thompson in 2003. In 2005, the greengrocer began co-presenting MasterChef alongside John Torode, becoming a firm favourite with viewers because of his charismatic personality. In 2013, Gregg began presenting Supermarket Secrets as well as co-presenting Eat Well for Less? and Inside the Factory.

The television personality made one of his most famous Television appearances on Strictly Come Dancing in 2014. The food expert was partnered with Aliona Vilani but was the first to be eliminated, after just two weeks on the show.

Gregg is a father of two

Past Relationships

The soon to be father of three has been divorced three times but is now happily married to his fourth wife.

The MasterChef judge married his fourth wife, Anne-Marie in 2016, with HELLO! exclusively covering the couple tying the knot at Hever Castle in Kent. The mother-to-be is 21 years younger than her former greengrocer husband. The couple first interacted on Twitter in 2013, when the 32-year-old asked Gregg if rhubarb and duck were really a good combination after seeing him try the receipt on a cooking show. Speaking to HELLO! Gregg explained: "I just looked at Anna's photo and thought, 'Wow, she's pretty.'" The father-to-be explained on Lorraine in 2017 that after the initial Twitter conversation the pair exchanged messages and "sent her my phone number, this was five years ago". The television chef stated their first date happened in London: "She came down to London to have dinner with me, and she said it wasn't until we got to the restaurant, that she was comfortable it was really me and not an imposter… I think it's just luck, and I got very lucky this time. Very lucky."

Gregg married first wife Christine in 1991, with the marriage extremely short-lived, only lasting six weeks. Three years after, he met former pastry chef Denise, the couple had two children together, born in 1994 and 1997. The couple split in 2005, following a string of cheating allegations made by Denise that Gregg had been unfaithful to her throughout their marriage. In 2011, Gregg married his third wife Heidi, with the pair meeting on Twitter. The unlucky-in-love presenter failed to maintain this marriage too, with the couple splitting in 2012, after only one year of marriage.

Does Gregg have children?

In November 2018, Gregg and Anne-Marie announced that they were expecting their first baby together, who is due on 9 May, he will be called Sid Massimo Wallace. The food critic already has a son called Tom and a daughter, Libby, from his second marriage with Denise Wallace.

Gregg Wallace and John Torode's friendship

The pair appear alongside each other on MasterChef and clearly have a close bond. Speaking to Radio Times in 2019, John Torode joked that the pair were like "a married couple", as they tend to bicker like husband and wife. The pair have presented the show together for 14 years, and John had the responsibility of being Gregg's best man at his wedding to Anne-Marie. Speaking about his decision to pick his fellow celebrity critic for the role, Gregg explained: "There is no part of my life John isn't aware of. He's seen me through the food, the bad and the ugly and has always been there for me, so it was a very easy choice to make."

