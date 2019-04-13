Jade Goody’s son Bobby makes TV debut - and dad Jeff Brazier is so proud Did you tune in?

Jeff Brazier was a very proud dad this week, after his son Bobby made his TV debut. Jeff appeared on the Channel 4 show Let's Talk About Sex with 15-year-old Bobby on Friday night. Bobby - who is also the son of Jade Goody, who died ten years ago - candidly chatted with his dad about sex education in the frank conversation, alongside other parents and children. After the show, Jeff took to Twitter to say how proud he was of his eldest son. He wrote: "This is the first time I’ve allowed him to be in front of a camera and he showed me everything I hoped he was becoming and more. @Channel4 #LetsTalkAboutSex."

READ: Mrs Hinch for Strictly Come Dancing - details

Fans were quick tp praise both father and son, with one writing: "He’s just beautiful @JeffBrazier he’s a credit to you and Jade xx." Another said: "What a great relationship you have with him. Talking so candidly with each other on camera too. Just lovely to see. And hilarious too - you are embarrassing him like all great parents!!" And a third added: "Jeff, I thought this was brilliant he is a credit to you and the late Jade. A gentleman comes to mind and it's fab that u can both talk about all the topics from this show. Amazing guys. X."

This is the first time I’ve allowed him to be in front of a camera and he showed me everything I hoped he was becoming and more. @Channel4 #LetsTalkAboutSex pic.twitter.com/OxNhX8DU9Q — Jeff Brazier (@JeffBrazier) April 12, 2019

The future is looking bright for Bobby, who was also recently signed up by talent scout Cesar Perin as their new face. Photos of the aspiring model have been posted on Cesar Perin's official Instagram account, with the agency praising Bobby for his work ethic.

READ: Holly Willoughby dedicates emotional tribute to close friend Emma Bunton

Jeff with his sons Bobby and Freddie

Both Bobby and his brother Freddie, 14, have been kept out of the public eye during their childhood, with their dad Jeff working hard to help them through the devastating impact of losing their mum. Jade was just 27 when she passed away from cervical cancer in 2009, and in February Jeff spoke out about his heartache at watching his sons brace themselves with the ten-year anniversary of her death.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.