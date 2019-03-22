VIDEO: Remembering Jade Goody ten years on from her death The star passed away in March 2009

Jade Goody passed away ten years ago today at the age of 27, and to mark the memorable occasion, HELLO! are looking back at the star's rise to fame, as well as how she bravely battled cervical cancer. Jeff Brazier's ex, with whom she had two boys, entered the spotlight in 2002, when she took part in Big Brother UK. Despite not winning the show, she became a household name and soon appeared in her own reality TV show.

The star began dating former footballer Jeff Brazier in 2002 and they became parents to son Bobby Jack in 2003 and Freddie in 2004, the same year they parted ways. In 2008, and after several cancer scares, the mother-of-two was diagnosed with cervical cancer. She was told the tragic news whilst taking part in the Indian version of Big Brother, Bigg Boss. The star sadly passed away seven months after her diagnosis.

Watch the video below to learn more about Jade Goody's life.