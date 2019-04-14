Emma Willis shares very rare photo with all three children They are growing up fast!

Emma Willis is a doting mum to three young children and is very protective when it comes to their privacy. However, she couldn't resist posting a candid picture of them during a recent holiday with Tom and Giovanna Fletcher and their three sons. The two families took on Disney World in Florida, and Emma posted a sweet picture of them lined up hand in hand at the airport. Just before their trip, Giovanna had posted a picture of her family at the airport kitted out in Disney outfits, and had written: "Off we go again. This time NO work. Just family, friends and laughter!" It certainly looks like this goal was achieved, with the doting mum sharing many happy pictures of her sons Buzz, Buddy and baby Max throughout the trip.

Emma Willis and Giovanna Fletcher's husbands and children at the airport

Meanwhile, Emma's family also ventured to Universal Studios. The Voice UK host posted a picture of The Incredible Hulk ride at the theme park, and branded it the "best ride ever". The doting mum even got up early to take her children on the rides, writing in another post: "Riding rollercoasters at 8am. Time to meet my breakfast again." Emma and Matt – who have children Isabelle, ten, Ace, seven, and two-year-old Trixie, have been great friends with Giovanna and Tom for years. Both Matt and Tom have worked closely throughout the years touring bands Busted and McFly.

Emma and Giovanna have been good friends for years

Emma has appeared on Giovanna Fletcher's popular podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, and has spoken in detail about motherhood with her friend. In October, the mother-of-three revealed that she had gone into labour with oldest daughter Isabelle while Big Brother was on. She told Giovanna: "We had been out, it was my due date and it was June and Big Brother was on. I didn't work on it at the time but I was a massive fan and I'd missed that night's episode so I got in the house, put it on, got my yoga ball and Matt brought me a pint of pineapple juice because apparently all that works, and I was bouncing, drinking pineapple juice watching Big Brother and I felt a trickle."

Emma – who went on to have two more children - previously revealed that she was inspired by her own mum to have three kids to mirror her own family growing up. She told Loose Women when talking about her decision to have a third child: "It was all lovely. We were sleeping again. They got on brilliantly and we had a lovely little even number. But then I was getting to 40 and my mum was 40 when she had my sister and it was her third and I probably thought I'd be the same because I'm obsessed with my mum. She's amazing."

