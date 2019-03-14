Emma Willis gives rare glimpse into family life with Matt and children in new video The star was learning a new skill at home…

Emma Willis and her husband Matt lead a very private life away from the spotlight, but this week The Voice UK presenter gave a rare glimpse into their family home. The mum-of-three posted a video on Instagram of herself shaving Matt's hair in the kitchen, as their daughter watched on. "Learning new skills, something very satisfying about handling clippers," the star wrote in the caption. Emma and Matt live in Hertfordshire with their three young children – Isabelle, nine, Ace, seven, and two-year-old Trixie Grace. Like with many celebrities, including Holly Willoughby, Alex Jones and Robbie Williams, the couple make sure to hide their children's faces in any photos they post, in order to protect their privacy.

Emma Willis helped give husband Matt a haircut at home

While Emma is a busy working mum, she revealed in December that she was pining for a fourth child. The star was working on TV show, Emma Willis: Delivering Babies at the time, and made the confession during an interview with Fabulous magazine. She said when asked if it made her broody: "It did! It really made me broody at the beginning – that newborn baby smell, the little noises… But then you do a night shift and you see a woman in the middle of the night with it all hanging out, everything sore, everything tired, babies screaming…"

Emma admitted she was feeling broody back in December

Emma previously revealed that she was inspired by her own mum to have three children to mirror her own family growing up. She told Loose Women when talking about her decision to have a third child: "It was all lovely. We were sleeping again. They got on brilliantly and we had a lovely little even number. But then I was getting to 40 and my mum was 40 when she had my sister and it was her third and I probably thought I'd be the same because I'm obsessed with my mum. She's amazing."

And while there is no doubt that they are doting parents, Emma and Matt also make sure to spend quality time together just the two of them. Matt told HELLO! that he even managed to make Emma cry following his sweet romantic gesture on her birthday in 2017. The Busted singer said: "I flew back from tour to surprise my wife! I had one day off in Hamburg. We were in Germany somewhere and we were travelling. We were on tour… but I finished the gig and flew home because it was her birthday, so I surprised her on her birthday and took her out for dinner." Matt then joked: "I was a superstar, I tell you! She was crying, she was a mess!"

