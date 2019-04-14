Strictly's Gemma Atkinson reveals she why she was in tears during holiday with Gorka Marquez Gemma is so lovely!

Gemma Atkinson has recently got back from a holiday in Tenerife with boyfriend Gorka Marquez, and while they were away the former Strictly contestant became overcome with emotion after spotting a stray cat. The pregnant star revealed all on Instagram in a new post, which saw Gorka explaining what had happened. "We were having breakfast and a cat came here and this lady burst into tears because the cat was crying." Gorka then panned the camera to the cat, who was eating some food under the table. "Every morning it's going to get fed from me," Gemma said. Accompanying the video, Gemma explained that she had got in trouble for feeding the cat, as she misunderstood the instructions as they were in Spanish.

Gemma Atkinson felt for the stray kitten during their holiday

Gemma wrote: "Tb to our lovely holiday. I did burst into tears and embarrassed not only myself but Gorks as well. However everyone was shooing this little kitten away and all it wanted was some food. Subsequently I got a warning from the hotel staff about feeding him. 3 warnings in fact. I don't speak Spanish thought yet so I thought they said I CAN feed him. So for 10 days straight he got fresh salmon for breakfast. @gorka_marquez Next holiday you'll have a baby and myself feeding all the animals. Good luck!" Gorka then joked in the comments section, telling his girlfriend: "I know that, I'll book another table!" Other fans praised Gemma's compassion for the kitten, with one writing: "Everyone needs to be fed, human or animal, good for you." Another added: "Always buy cat food in Greece when on holiday, always get upset, always want to bring them home. Just can't help it. It's my mothering nature!"

Strictly couple Gemma and Gorka are expecting their first baby

Tenerife was Gemma and Gorka's final holiday together, as next time they go away they will be a family of three. The loved-up couple announced that they were expecting their first bundle of joy together back in February, one year after confirming their romance. Speaking about preparing to be a dad, the Strictly Come Dancing star told the Mirror: "I am very happy. I will love to change nappies, I've never done it before. I will learn. It's my baby so I will be proud to do it. It's not a problem doing that. These days everyone does everything. I don't have any issue with that. I will do everything."

