Emma Willis shares sweet kissing snap with husband Matt - see the gushing post here Happy belated birthday Emma!

It was her birthday earlier on in the week, and Emma Willis made sure she celebrated in style! The TV presenter enjoyed a low-key celebration with some of her closest friends and her husband Matt Willis. Following the festivities, the 43-year-old took to Instagram to share a romantic selfie with her beau – showing the couple sharing a sweet kiss. "My world, my love... thank you for the most gorgeous couple of days @mattjwillis you sensational little scamp," the birthday girl gushed in the caption.

Fans of the star immediately rushed to post lovely comments, with one saying: "So lovely to see a celeb couple who are truly in love #couplegoals." Another wrote: "I have met so many famous people over the years and hands down Matt is the NICEST guy!" A third post read: "Aww you two! Always remember how Matt kissed you when he came out of the jungle #purelove #madeforeachother." A fourth follower remarked: "There's pure love in that there photo!!!"

READ: The real reason Emma and Matt Willis decided to renew their wedding vows

Loading the player...

It's certainly been an exciting few months for Emma as she recently revealed that she will be returning for a second series of Emma Willis: Delivering Babies. The TV star announced on social media: "So happy to announce I’m returning to my lovely little maternity family at Princess Alexandra Hospital. #DeliveringBabies was an emotional and incredibly rewarding experience and I can’t wait to get back there. Pop the kettle on Val!" Emma previously admitted that working on the TV show, has made her broody for another child. The presenter has three children - Isabelle, nine, Ace, seven, and Trixie, two, with her Busted star husband Matt, 35.

MORE: Inside Emma and Matt Willis' gorgeous Hertfordshire home

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.