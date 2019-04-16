Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford sing in the car with son Jack This looks like fun!

It's the Easter holidays for This Morning stars Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, who are enjoying a well-deserved week off from work. With John Barrowman and Rochelle Humes filling in for them, the celebrity couple have been making memories with their teenage son Jack, 17 – and it looks like they are having a wonderful time! Eamonn shared a fun photo on his Instagram page on Tuesday of the trio during a car ride, with himself behind the wheel, and Ruth and Jack in the back. In the caption, the dad-of-four wrote: "Singing their little hearts out – 'Ea-monn's behind the heel. How good does it feel?' No car was moving in taking this picture."

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford with son Jack

Fans adored the photo, with one writing: "Hello Eamonn! Very nice to see you're all enjoying a nice day together with your family. I hope everything is lovely in your life and the weather is good too. Enjoy!" Another said: "Beautiful family photo. Jack looks happy." A third added: "Lovely photo Mr Holmes! As much as you deserve a holiday, I cannot wait to see you both back on This Morning." Family time is very important to both Eamonn and Ruth, who both recently chatted to HELLO! about how they enjoy spending their time off from work. Ruth said she enjoyed being with her son and husband – who likes to watch the football with Jack and take part in a spot of gardening during his downtime.

Ruth and Eamonn live with their son in Surrey

Jack is Ruth and Eamonn's only child together, and while they have kept him out of the public eye during his childhood, now he is older he is being seen more and more. The teenager was in the audience each week to support Ruth during her Strictly Come Dancing stint, and he may even be following in his parents' footsteps in the future. Talking to HELLO! about their son, Eamonn said: "I think he would make a good journalist but whatever he wants to do in life is totally up to him." Ruth added: "We wouldn't have a problem if he wanted to go into the industry, we would help him as much as we can. We have had great careers, a great life doing this, and he is very much like his dad, he's very interested in news and politics which at 17 I wasn't interested in."

