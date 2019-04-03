This Morning's Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford's son Jack could be following in their footsteps Eamonn and Ruth spoke to HELLO! ahead of presenting This Morning Live

This Morning couple Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are one of TVs most popular duos, who just so happen to be married too. And it may well be that the show includes another member of their family in the future, with their teenage son Jack, 17, showing all the signs of a becoming great journalist. Talking to HELLO! about their son, Eamonn said: "I think he would make a good journalist but whatever he wants to do in life is totally up to him." Ruth added: "We wouldn't have a problem if he wanted to go into the industry, we would help him as much as we can. We have had great careers, a great life doing this, and he is very much like his dad, he's very interested in news and politics which at 17 I wasn't interested in."

Jack is also equally showing great talent as a musician too. "Jack is very into music and talks about being a music producer or working in music production," Ruth said. "He's very interested in music. He played his drums up until Grade 7, it will be very interesting to see which direction he chooses." Jack is the couples only child together, while Eamonn is also dad to three grown up children with his ex-wife Gabrielle Holmes. While they like to keep their son out of the public eye, Jack was full of support for his mum during her time on Strictly Come Dancing. "He came every week. It was really sweet for a 16-year-old to come every week, knowing that he was being shown in the audience with Eamonn," Ruth said proudly.

Jack turned 17 in February

It's been a busy time for Ruth and Eamonn, who have been lightening up viewers weekends with the additional This Morning on Sunday show – which has proved so popular that it has been extended after an initial ten weeks. The pair are also set to go on the road next month with This Morning Live, which they promise will be bigger and better than ever. One of the things they enjoy most about the show is meeting the viewers. "To actually walk out on stage to hundreds of people who have paid to come and be there, it's really flattering," said Ruth.

This Morning Live returns to NEC Birmingham 16th – 19th May 2019. Tickets now on sale at www.thismorninglive.co.uk