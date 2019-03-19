Ruth Langsford reveals the shocking thing Eamonn did while she was on Strictly Ruth was partnered with Anton du Beke in the 2017 Strictly Come Dancing

During her time on Strictly Come Dancing, Ruth Langsford was supported by her husband Eamonn Holmes – who was her biggest cheerleader throughout the competition. However, while Ruth was busy training with dance partner Anton du Beke, Eamonn tried to be a little too helpful – with hilarious consequences! During Tuesday's episode of Loose Women, the panel were discussing decorating, when Ruth revealed that Eamonn had surprised her with a brand new living room. The TV presenter told the audience: "Eamonn is really into décor. I like beige and grey and quite boring, he likes bright colours." She added: "Then, I was at Strictly – exhausted. And I came home and he had redecorated the sitting room!"

Eamonn Holmes redecorated the living room while Ruth Langsford was on Strictly

Eamonn and Ruth enjoy a quiet life in Surrey when they aren't in London filming their various TV shows. Ruth told HELLO! that she enjoys living in a small town as she can just be herself. She said: "I can walk around the high street and I don’t have to have my make-up on and people see me in my gym kit and on the school run, so it’s nothing special to them. You don’t feel like you are in a goldfish bowl here."

Ruth took part in the 2017 Strictly series

When it came to Strictly, Eamonn and their son Jack, 17, were the first people Ruth made sure were okay with her taking part. During an episode of Loose Women at the beginning of the year, Ruth said that she wanted to make sure that her son in particular was okay with her doing the show, as there would be times where she was rarely at home due to the heavy work load involved. She said: "If Jack had said that he didn’t like the sound of it then I wouldn’t have done it," explaining that Eamonn "understood the industry" so was fine with it.

Luckily for Ruth, Jack agreed, and often went along to the live show to watch his mum dance with Anton. However, there was one thing that Jack didn’t like seeing. Ruth joked that during her time on Strictly, her son had been slighting embarrassed at his mum's sultry dance moves. She told The Mirror that Jack had told her after one of her dances: "Bet I'll get some comments about that at school on Monday."

