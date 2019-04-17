Strictly star Katya Jones shares rare picture with lookalike mum The pro dancer hails from Russia

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones certainly takes after her mother Tatyana in the looks department. The professional dancer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a lovely picture with her mum. In the caption, she gushed: "My perfect place. @kimtospb #inmothersarms #mother #daughter #love #wednesday #littlegirl #dancer @mariebo.ru."

Fans immediately rushed to post comments, with many writing about their striking resemblance. "Looks like your older sister," said one follower, while another added: "Aww you are both stunning." A third post read: "I love your mum's expression, 'My baby is home and all is right in the world.'" A fourth fan remarked: "Gorgeous photo of you two."

The sweet post comes shortly after Katya, 29, uploaded a series of cute throwback photos from her childhood. One picture sees the Strictly professional taking her first steps on the dance floor with her first partner, while another shows her father comforting her. "Here. Taking my first steps in dancing with my first ever dance partner and childhood friend," she wrote. I was so shy and didn't feel comfortable performing in front of people. And when things didn't work out, my daddy was always there for me."

Referring to her father, Katya said in the caption: "He looks so handsome in this photo. Sometimes it's important to remind ourselves how far we've come. And I loved hats already then." Katya and her husband Neil Jones have had a busy few months. Having put Katya's drunken kiss with Seann Walsh well and truly behind them, the dancers are looking forward to making a comeback on Strictly later this year.

