Katya Jones has surprising reunion with this Strictly dance partner Remember their Gangnam Style?

Strictly Come Dancing fans were delighted to see Katya Jones be reunited with her 2016 celebrity dance partner Ed Balls. The pair, who were a huge hit with the viewers thanks to their famous Gangnam Style routine, revisited their Strictly days as they turned up to support Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, who have just completed the longest-ever Comic Relief Danceathon, raising an incredible total of £782,686 for vital causes. "Miss my partner," Katya wrote alongside one Instagram Story picture.

The duo were on hand to show off their iconic moves as they encouraged Tess and Claudia during their charity challenge. Both Katya and Ed have remained the very best of friends since their appearance on the popular BBC show. The Labour politician spoke in defence of Katya when he was asked to share his views on the pro's drunken kiss with her latest dance partner, comedian Seann Walsh. The pair were pictured embracing and smooching on a night out in London in October – and caused a media storm. "Katya and Seann had a very tough time the last few of weeks. Katya made a big mistake," Ed said of the married dancer. "Neil (Jones) and Katya are good friends of ours, all they can do is come back and keep dancing."

However, Ed did admit the Strictly curse really does exist - fortunately he and his wife Yvette Cooper were immune to it. "There is definitely a Strictly curse, year after year," he said. "Luckily there's an age cut off and I was well above the age. [My wife] Yvette's view was always, when she was asked about it she would say, 'In his dreams.'"

