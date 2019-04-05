Strictly's Katya Jones shares heartwarming post about her first male dance partner - see post The Strictly star is now married to dancer Neil Jones

Katya Jones was feeling pretty nostalgic on Friday as she shared a lovely throwback snap from her childhood. The picture sees the Strictly Come Dancing professional taking her first steps on the dance floor with her first partner. Alongside a series of photos, the pro dancer wrote: "Here. Taking my first steps in dancing with my first ever dance partner and childhood friend. I was so shy and didn't feel comfortable performing in front of people. And when things didn't work out, my daddy was always there for me."

Referring to her father from one of the pictures, Katya added: "He looks so handsome in this photo. Sometimes it's important to remind ourselves how far we've come. And I loved hats already then." Fans immediately rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "He must be so proud of his world champion daughter, great pictures x." Another said: "Love this, my ten-year-old daughter has recently started dancing and suffers terribly with shyness. There's hope for her yet!"

Katya and her husband Neil Jones have had a busy few months. Having put Katya's drunken kiss with Seann Walsh well and truly behind them, the dancers are looking forward to making a comeback on Strictly later this year. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether Neil will be partnered up with a celebrity contestant. Following the announcement, Neil took to Instagram to write: "OH YEAH, here we go again. I'm back for my 4th series of @bbcstrictly, which ever role I will play I'm just happy to back on my favourite show with @mrs_katjonesand and all of my @bbcstrictly family."

