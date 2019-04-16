Strictly's Seann Walsh undergoes the ultimate transformation - see picture What do you think of the comedian's new look?

Strictly Come Dancing star Seann Walsh surprised fans after revealing a brand new look on Monday. The 33-year-old, who shot to fame after taking part in the most recent series of Strictly, unveiled a clean-cut shaved appearance. Alongside a picture, he wrote on Instagram: "First ever clean shave. I now identify as a 15-year-old girl." However, many of his fans asked the comedian to bring back his beard, with one saying: "Looking cute but bring beard back." Another wrote: "Grow it back! QUICK."

It's been quite the few months for Seann, who was paired with pro dancer Katya Jones in the latest Strictly series. The couple soon became the subjects of a heavily publicised cheating scandal after they were pictured kissing on a "drunken" night out in London. Katya, who is married to fellow Strictly star Neil Jones, apologised saying she had made a mistake and still loves her husband. Seann, meanwhile, was dumped by his girlfriend of five years Rebecca Humphries.

READ: Neil Jones makes exciting Strictly Come Dancing announcement

Speaking about the split from Rebecca, Seann revealed on It Takes Two: "Our relationship wasn't perfect. That doesn't mean I wanted it to end the way it finally did, and I'm very sorry for that." He added: "I feel it's also important for me to say that the people that know me the most, that love me, they know that I am not the person I'm being portrayed as. I'm still sorry for what I did, but it's very important for me to get that out there."

MORE: Stacey Dooley addresses ex-boyfriend's candid interview following their shock split

This week, Seann was forced to cancel a series of comedy gigs after slipping a disk in his spine. Taking to Twitter, he told his followers: "ANDOVER Sorry about this. Hopefully see you May 1st." He added: "Colchester Sorry, I have to cancel TONIGHT. Slipped a disc in my back. The date has been moved to 9th July. All tickets are valid for the new date unless it no longer suits, in which case refunds will be issued."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.