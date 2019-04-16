Exclusive: Harry Redknapp reveals why he won't see Louise Redknapp onstage Louise and Jamie Redknapp ended their marriage in 2017

Football manager Harry Redknapp has revealed he will always remain supportive over his former daughter-in-law Louise Redknapp, who parted ways from his eldest son, Jamie Redknapp, nearly two years ago. The I'm A Celebrity winner, 72, opened up to HELLO! about the pop star, claiming he will always be supportive but he has chosen not to cheer her on from the audience. "I want to see Lou do well obviously, I love Lou," he shared. "I have no problems with Lou. Sandra [his wife] loves her and Sandra speaks to her mum all the time."

His football star son Jamie filed for divorce in 2017, a year after Louise appeared on Strictly Come Dancing. The former couple, who were married for 19 years, are parents to two sons, Charley and Beau. Since the split and her sensational appearance on Strictly, Louise went on to land various new ventures including a role in Dolly Parton's iconic musical, 9 to 5. When asked if he will see the mum-of-two in the West End, Harry replied: "I hope her show goes great. I won't be going to the show because I am not into going to shows. I think I have only ever seen one show - Les Misérables."

Jamie and Louise parted ways in 2017 after 19 years of marriage

"It's not that I don't want to see Louise in the show, it's just that I don't go to shows in the West End, he added. "It's a long drive for us and by the time it finishes, we go back to where we live, we get back at 2am in the morning. I'd rather go out locally and go out for dinner." During his triumphant stint in the jungle, Harry won the nation's hearts after he spoke fondly of his wife Sandra, whom he has been with for over 54 years. "I can't wait to get home to see her tonight to be honest with you," he confessed. "I know it is silly after 54 years, but that is how we are. We go out, we are like Johnny no-mates. There is always just me and Sandra. We go out together on Saturday nights; we go to a restaurant."

"There are always tables of six or eight and all the people that live near us - then there is me and Sandra sitting just the two of us," the dad-of-two added. "That is how I like it, we like it like that - it's strange but we enjoy each other's company." On how they kept their marriage on track, Harry explained: "Keep calm. It's like people get road rage - 10 seconds and it will calm down. Don't argue." Heaping praise on his beloved wife, the TV star continued: "She is so placid you couldn't have a row with Sandra if you tried. If I ever do get uptight she goes, 'Look at you, calm down.' And then five seconds later I have calmed down, and that's it really.

Harry and Sandra have been together for 54 years

"I know it might sound corny, but we very very very rarely have an argument - we really don't, we get on great which is very lucky really. You are lucky to get on so well with someone and enjoy being with someone so much - I love being with Sandra - I love it, she's my life!"

In the meantime, Harry revealed he would love to team up with Jamie in the near future. "I'm speaking to a lot of TV companies, they want me to do different shows," shared Harry. "If it's good and fun and interesting I'll do it. I would like to do a show with Jamie, it would be good- we get on great, we are great friends. We've got a great relationship - always have had."

Meanwhile, Harry has teamed up with GoDaddy to sell his favourite pudding, Harry's Roly Polys, to raise money for homelessness charity, Hope Housing. "Jam roly poly pudding, I just love it," he said. "It's the thing I missed most in the jungle, so I thought why not start a business selling them and make some money for charity." He continued: "Traditionally they are made with raspberry jam, but we always make them with strawberry jam and that's how I like them. I know this might be controversial, but we've tried many different roly polys in the Redknapp household, and my version is definitely the best!"

