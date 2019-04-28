Prince William and Kate Middleton to have extra-special week that royal fans will benefit from too We can't wait either!

Starting from Monday, the Cambridge family are in for a very special week of celebrating – and that's even without the impending birth of the royal baby! On 29 April, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will mark their eighth wedding anniversary, and are expected to do so privately. Their special day was watched by 23 million viewers, while thousands of royal fans went to London in the hope of catching a glimpse of the royal couple as they said their vows inside Westminster Abbey. The wedding was attended by famous guests including David and Victoria Beckham and Elton John and David Furnish.

Prince William and Kate will celebrate their wedding anniversary on Monday

Since their special day in 2011, the royal couple have gone on to welcome three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – who celebrated his first birthday on 23 April. Next week is also special for Charlotte – who will be turning four on Thursday. What's more, Kate is expected to release photos of her only daughter as per tradition. For each of the Cambridge children's birthdays, the doting mum has taken portraits of them, which have been made public. Last year, Charlotte was pictured holding her newborn brother Louis. The little girl has certainly grown up a lot in the past year, and will even be starting school in September.

Princess Charlotte's third birthday portrait with baby brother Prince Louis

There is no doubt that the Cambridge family are incredibly close, and recently returned to London for the new school term following an Easter break at their country home, Anmer Hall. The royals regularly stay on the Queen's Estate during the children's school holidays, where they can escape the hustle and bustle of London and enjoy more low-key outings. With springtime just around the corner - it seems the ideal place to enjoy a break.

During their stay, they enjoyed a day out at the Burnham horse trials in Norfolk, where they were joined by Mike and Zara Tindall and their daughters Mia and Lena. Photos showed Kate giving Princess Charlotte a piggyback ride, while Prince William had goddaughter Mia Tindall on his shoulders. Mike Tindall, meanwhile, balanced Prince George on his shoulder – who clutched onto a toy sword. The family were out to support Zara who was taking part in the races. Missing from the event was Prince Louis, who was thought to have stayed at home with the family's nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

