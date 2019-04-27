Ruth Langsford hilariously jokes about husband Eamonn Holmes' hangover This is brilliant!

Ruth Langsford has hilariously poked fun at her husband Eamonn Holmes, after he drank a little too much during a cocktail tasting session on This Morning on Friday! Reposting a video from the show on Instagram, she wrote: "My husband... Eamonn 'I don’t drink' Holmes... currently sleeping it off!! @eamonnholmes @thismorning @thisisalicebeer #friday #drinks." Plenty of Ruth's celebrity pals were quick to react to the funny video of Eamonn trying a number of drinks, with Denise Welch posting a line of crying-laughing emojis.

Ruth and Eamonn had fun trying cocktails on Friday

Co-presenter Alice Beer, who hosted the segment, also joked: "It was like he was possessed by an evil spirit! Perhaps gin!" to which Eamonn replied: "Peddling the devil's buttermilk you were!" The show's viewers clearly loved Friday's tasting session, which saw Eamonn and Ruth try bargain tinned cocktails from various retailers.

Strictly's Joanne Clifton defends brother Kevin amid recent reports: 'lies lies lies'

Loading the player...

At one point, Eamonn even attempted to down a can of mojito in one, prompting Ruth to jokingly scold him. Waggling her finger, she said: "No don't, no! You know what you're like. You show off and then you'll have a headache! And then you'll be complaining to me! Because he doesn't understand drink, he doesn't." Eamonn then teased: "Unlike Ruth, who's totally used to it."

Actually, the couple have plenty of reason to celebrate, since they revealed that son Jack had passed his driving test on Wednesday. The happy news was announced at the beginning of Loose Women, and Ruth was one proud mum. She told the rest of the panel and studio audience that her son had passed "first time" and that she had been anticipating his call all morning on the day of his test. Ruth proudly added that she had also passed her driving test first time, which proceeded to the rest of the panel – Janet Street-Porter, Stacey Solomon and Coleen Nolan – to recall their own driving test experiences!

Princess Eugenie sparks debate amongst fans with latest Instagram post