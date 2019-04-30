Victoria Beckham gives rare glimpse into home life as her neighbours drop over generous gift Imagine living next door to the Beckhams!

David and Victoria Beckham have spent the past few years living in West London, having moved to the UK permanently after living abroad in LA. And it sounds like they have a wonderful set-up, with very kind neighbours living next door. On Monday, Victoria took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse into their family home, where she showed fans a generous hamper that the family had been given from the people living next door. The hamper was full of fruit and a selection of spring flowers. Victoria said: "I've just got home from work and look – I've got the most lovely hamper from some very friendly neighbours. This is such a wonderful surprise after a long day at the office. Thank you."

It's been a busy time for the Beckham family, who have recently returned to the UK after spending the Easter holidays at their home in LA. During their time there, they celebrated Victoria's 45th birthday, which saw the entire family enjoy a dinner out, as well as a trip to an ice cream parlour. Victoria and Harper also attended an Easter party hosted by Eva Longoria – who is Harper's godmother. Harper had fun bonding with Eva's baby son Santi, along with hunting for Easter eggs and petting bunny rabbits in the garden. And while it's back to school for the Beckham children, dad David has already jetted off again. The retired footballer attended a press event in Madrid on Monday evening for Tudor Watch, and was pictured on the red carpet in the Spanish capital.

Since returning to London, the Beckhams have had a lot to celebrate too, as Victoria's younger brother Christian and his wife Emma welcomed their first daughter last week. The proud aunt shared a gorgeous photo of the newborn on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, showing Tabatha lying down in her cot next to a cuddly toy. No doubt Tabatha will be doted on by her entire family, with three older brothers and plenty of cousins, including Victoria and David's four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. She is also joined by four cousins from Adam and Victoria's sister Louise – who is mum to Liberty, Tallulah-May, Finlay and Quincy.

