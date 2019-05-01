Stacey Solomon's dog is 'super protective' of her new baby This is really cute!

Stacey Solomon is pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend Joe Walsh – and her dog has responded in the sweetest way.

Since she became pregnant, cute pooch Theo (an eight-year-old chihuahua) often tries to protect Stacey Solomon, following her around the house and even trying to stop Joe from giving her a hug or a kiss, in case he hurts the baby.

The 29-year-old Loose Women presenter told the rest of the panel on Wednesday: "She's getting super protective over the baby. She absolutely knows there's something in there. I don't know if she thinks it's a human or a dog!"

Stacey Solomon is believed to be due to give birth in May

Stacey, who shot to fame when she reached the semi-finals of The X-Factor in 2009 and was crowned Queen of the Jungle on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! a year later, is already mother to two sons: Leighton, who turned seven in April, and 11-year-old Zachary. Earlier this week she posted a photo of her growing family at Butlins, where they celebrated Leighton's special day.

Stacey and Joe Walsh began dating in 2015

She had further cause to celebrate at her baby shower last week, which was hosted by her friend Lydia Bright and attended by celebrities including Denise van Outen, who may have let slip Stacey's due date. She initially wrote on her Instagram, "Only 5 weeks to go. Baby shower hosted by Lydia Bright for Stacey Solomon & friends" but later changed the first sentence to a heart emoji.

This pregnancy has certainly made Stacey very emotional, and just recently she revealed that she was nearly moved to tears when, whilst walking with her two sons, she realised that soon she won't have enough hands to hold onto all her children. She posted a picture of them walking hand-in-hand to Instagram and wrote, "I need to grow another hand! How am I going to hold all of their hands? I don't want to let them go EVER!" Clearly, her dog feels the same way about her and the new baby.

