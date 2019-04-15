Loose Women's Stacey Solomon shows off blossoming baby bump in gorgeous bikini snap The Loose Women panellist is pregnant with her third child

Stacey Solomon is making the most of her Easter holiday, jetting off on holiday with her eldest son Zachary. Taking to her Instagram page to share a snap from the sunny vacation on Sunday, Stacey opened up about how she is relishing some alone time with her first child before the new arrival comes. "Spending some time with mummy all to himself before he has to share me three ways," she wrote in the caption. "He's been sharing me with his little brother for nearly seven years and he's been incredible."

"So we are getting some memories in during the calm before the storm," she added. "Love you Zachy. P.S He's laughing because he thinks my boobs are way too big and embarrassing for me to be cuddling him." The lovely picture sees Stacey showing off her blossoming baby bump in a burnt orange bikini whilst embracing little Zachery. Stacey's Loose Woman mates immediately took to Instagram to post sweet comments, with Saira Khan writing: "Love this photo." Nadia Sawalha added: "Awwww so precious… is it wrong that I feel unreasonable amounts of jealousy that you are in a bikini by a pool!!! Love you mama xxx."

Stacey, who is pregnant with her third child, later uploaded another poolside photo in which she detailed her body confidence. "I honestly love how much stretch marks shine in the sun," she wrote alongside the post. "Natural glitter. Photo courtesy of Zachary." The TV star continued: "So many lovely #bodypositive comments on here making me smile from ear to ear love you all." Scarlett Moffatt then replied: "Thank you for being you Stacey. I bloody love you xx." Myleene Klass added: "You little legend."

