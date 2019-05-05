Alex Jones drops her biggest hint yet about her baby's due date Is she racing Meghan Markle to give birth?

The One Show star Alex Jones dropped a big hint about her baby's due date on Saturday, in a cheeky Instagram story.

The presenter, 42, who went on maternity leave at the end of last month, hasn't revealed the exact date her baby is due. But she hinted that she's ready to give birth any day now with a photo showing a box of raspberry leaf tea, which she captioned: "Trying to beat Meghan… or is it already too late?!"

Alex started co-presenting The One Show in 2010

Raspberry leaf tea is believed to prepare the uterus for birth, so Alex clearly wants to get her baby moving soon. The "trying to beat" reference is of course to Meghan Markle, 37, who is currently pregnant with her first child with Prince Harry, who she married at Windsor Castle last May.

In a break from royal tradition, the happy couple have kept the plans for their baby's birth private. Over the last couple of weeks, rumours have swirled that Meghan may have already given birth – and Alex Jones isn't the only one stirring the pot.

Alex posted the cheeky message for her followers on Saturday

Chris Evans asserted on Wednesday that there could be a new royal baby in the ranks, saying on his radio show, "We sit here still finding ourselves some say, minus a new royal baby or do we?" His co-host Rachel Home responded, "What do you know?"

"I think there might be a new royal baby already," Chris insisted, in part because the Queen visited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Frogmore Cottage last weekend, but the Palace did not confirm or deny the rumours. A statement from the Palace in April said that the news would be made public once the new family had time to celebrate privately.

While this will be the first child for Meghan and Harry, it is Alex's second with her husband, Charlie Thomson, who she married in 2015. Their son Teddy turned two in January.

