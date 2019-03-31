Alex Jones celebrates special family moment and shares adorable photo So much to celebrate right now for The One Show host

The One Show host Alex Jones has had a whirlwind weekend with a lot to celebrate! The pregnant TV star treated her mum on her birthday to an early Mother's Day lunch on Saturday, and took along her two-year-old son Teddy too for the special occasion. Alex took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of her mother and little boy enjoying their meal at Soho Farmhouse, and wrote in the caption: "This photo is one of my faves. A lovely day celebrating mam's birthday and an early Mother's Day lunch. I hope I look like her when I'm nearly 70!!" The star's mum certainly looked glamorous, and was dressed in a chic white blouse and navy blazer as she hugged little Teddy at the table.

Alex Jones celebrated her mum's birthday

Alex also posted a lovely family photo from the afternoon of herself with Teddy and her husband Charlie Thomson, writing: "Soon there'll be 4!!" Sunday is Alex's last Mother's Day as a mother-of-one, with the TV star set to give birth in the next couple of months. The 42-year-old announced that she was expecting her second child in December via The One Show. She explained that she didn’t want to reveal the news too soon, as she was "a bit nervous about it" but added: "But as every mum will know, you get to a certain point and you just pop!"

Alex with her husband Charlie Thomson and son Teddy

The TV presenter adores being a mother, and is also very honest about her experiences as a parent – speaking about both the good and the challenging aspects of being a first time mum. The star has even written a book – Winging It! Parenting in the Middle of Life – to reveal what it had been like becoming a mum shortly before her 40th birthday. Alex confessed that the first few weeks after giving birth were "pretty hellish", writing on Twitter: "The first few weeks are pretty hellish to be fair, but week 6 it felt a lot better. The book talks about the whole of the first year. Postpartum stuff/relationship stuff... all the grim bits as well as the good stuff so could be ideal for you. At least we're all in it together x."

At the beginning of the year, Alex also shared an emotional message on Instagram about the deep loneliness she felt in the weeks following her son's birth. She said: "Loneliness is one of the more unexpected feelings that can accompany motherhood, especially in the early days. I know I felt it back in the first stages with Teddy when his dad had gone back to work, mum had gone back to wales and my friends were busy getting on with their own lives whilst I was too scared to leave the house with a newborn."

