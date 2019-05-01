The One Show's Alex Jones reveals how she is killing time ahead of baby's arrival Not long to go Alex!

Alex Jones is making the most of her free time ahead of her second child's arrival. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, The One Show host teamed up with her husband Charlie Thomson to do some "late night buggy building". The couple are expecting their second baby together any day now; they are already proud parents to a two-year-old son called Teddy. Just hours before the building session, Alex revealed had also been catching up on some boxsets – including Fleabag. "Finally had to succumb and lay down. It's actually bliss," the expectant mother wrote across the image of her television screen.

The presenter officially started her maternity leave this week after bidding farewell to viewers on Friday. She will be replaced by Stacey Dooley, who will stand in for Alex from Monday 29 July for one week. Other guest presenters include Emma Willis, who will cover from Monday 3 June for two weeks and Mel Giedroyc, who will take on the job for one week from Monday 24 June. The stars will join regular guest hosts Angellica Bell, Angela Scanlon and Michelle Ackerley.

"I hope they have as much fun as I do on the show," Alex said last week. "I'll be back on the sofa in the autumn, but in the meantime, I plan on watching from my own sofa with little Teddy and the newest addition!" Sandy Smith, executive editor of The One Show, also added: "I am looking forward to welcoming our guest hosts to The One Show who I am sure will do a brilliant job hosting and keeping Alex's seat warm for her return."

While she is no doubt looking forward to some downtime before the new arrival, Alex recently confessed she is "slightly terrified" about having two young children. Speaking candidly about her fears on podcast I See What You're Saying, Alex explained: "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent. Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" She added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

