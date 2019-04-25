Alex Jones reveals how long her maternity leave will be in emotional farewell to The One Show She’s set to welcome her second child in the next few weeks

Alex Jones fought back tears live on television on Thursday evening, as she prepared to bid an emotional farewell to The One Show. The mum-to-be presented the BBC show alongside Matt Baker for the final time before embarking on her maternity leave on Friday, but revealed it won’t be too long before she is back on air.

"It feels weird doesn’t it," Alex said to Matt at the end of the show, adding: "It will go quick. I’ll be back in the autumn. Keep the seat warm." Alex will be back on screens later this year, and her maternity replacement has been confirmed as Angela Scanlon, who is a regular guest presenter on the show.

Alex Jones appeared on The One Show for the final time before starting her maternity leave

Alex is just weeks away from welcoming her second child with husband Charlie Thomson, and will no doubt be looking forward to some downtime at home before her new arrival. The 42-year-old, who is already a mum to two-year-old son Teddy, recently confessed she is "slightly terrified" about having two young children.

Speaking candidly about her fears on podcast I See What You're Saying, Alex explained: "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent. Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'"

Alex is expecting her second child with husband Charlie

The pregnant TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

Alex also spoke about her experience with the baby blues. Admitting that she didn't "fully" have post-natal depression, she did recall: "It is a horrible, horrible feeling. Because you should be feeling this incredible joy and you just feel like everything is so hard and it's never going to end. You feel like it's just you at the time but you talk to other mums and you find it's really common. It passes and things get better. It gets easier. It does."

