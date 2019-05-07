Sophie Ellis-Bextor says she knows name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby boy We can't wait to find out!

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has revealed that she knows the name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child. The singer, whose husband once took Meghan on a helicopter ride, made the revelations on Good Morning Britain. It came after presenter Susanna Reid told her: "She [Meghan] adores your music, she adores you. She's said that you're very close friends - do you know the name of the baby?"

Sophie surprisingly revealed: "Obviously, but she's sworn me to secrecy," before adding: "I'm a big disappointment if you're looking for more."

Sophie Ellis-Bextor recently welcomed her fifth son

Sophie and Meghan were friends years before she met Prince Harry back in 2016. The singer opened up about their friendship back in 2017, telling HELLO!: "I have met her a few times, she is a lovely girl.

"We met her a couple of years back and she said she really liked the song [Murder on the Dance Floor] and we sort of spent a weekend away at something together and she was really lovely," she revealed.

Years before, in her blog, The Tig, which she closed back in 2017, Meghan spoke fondly about Sophie's music, especially her song Come with Us, which featured in one of her many playlists.

She wrote in her blog: "Yes, sweet Sophie stole our musical hearts with the hit, Murder on the Dance Floor, a tune that has stood the test of time for our requisite late night grooving, but her new album Familia offers this beat titled, Come with Us that channels old school Madonna vibes like no other.

Meghan Markle with Richard Jones

"Love, love, love! Bravo, Sophie! Love to you and the familia!"

Whether or not Sophie knows the name of the baby is a mystery. But royal fans won't have to wait much longer as the couple are thought to be revealing it on Wednesday, when they pose for photographers outside their home, Frogmore Cottage, with their newborn son.