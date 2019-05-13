Luke Goss and wife Shirley Lewis defy split rumours with loved-up selfie The couple have been married for 25 years

Luke Goss and his wife Shirley Lewis have been the subject of split reports, but the couple appeared to defy naysayers as they attended the BAFTA TV Awards together on Sunday night. The Bros singer put on a loved-up display with his wife of 25 years in a selfie that Shirley posted on Instagram. "@thelukegoss where is the bar," Shirley captioned the sweet snap.

Fans loved the photo, with many commenting on what a "gorgeous" and "beautiful" couple Luke and Shirley make. One follower noted: "Shame you didn't win but it's an honour to be nominated. Well done all." Luke and his brother Matt Goss were in the running for three BAFTA Awards for their tell-all documentary, Bros: After the Screaming Stops – specialist factual, editing factual and best factual director.

The couple posed for a loved-up selfie

Shirley posted another photo with the two brothers and their manager Olly Rowland on the red carpet and wrote: "Fab night at the baftas with this lot @thelukegoss @mattgoss @ollyrowland We didn't win but we did have a fantastic night."

Last year, ahead of their documentary airing, Matt and Luke spoke to HELLO! about all things Bros. Touching on his brother's marriage, Matt admitted: "I'm single, I'm happy single. I'd love to find that place and have a family and get married. That's certainly something that will make everything complete for me. I really feel like I'm ready to share all that with someone special but I'm also happily single."

Matt also reflected on the brothers' sell-out comeback concert at The O2 in 2017, saying: "I do 150 shows a year every year and I've pined to get back on stage with Luke. There's something really wonderful about how we know each other. I've played with some of the greatest musicians in the world and I'm a big fan of my brother's ability as a drummer.

"Musicianship aside, to have that camaraderie and that love. The best way I can put it is 'the sunset looks better when you're with someone you love'. That's what a crowd is to me, a beautiful sunset. To know that I'm sharing it with my brother is truly priceless."

