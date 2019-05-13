Loose Women's Stacey Solomon looks utterly gorgeous at star-studded baby shower Blooming beautiful!

Stacey Solomon was on cloud nine as she celebrated her star-studded baby shower in Essex over the weekend. The Loose Women panellist was breathtakingly beautiful in an off-the-shoulder white dress, which showed off her blossoming bump to perfection. The mother-of-two took to Instagram to share some gorgeous snaps from the lavish celebration, which saw Andrea McLean, Jane Moore, Candice Brown, Ashley Roberts and other stars in attendance.

"Baby shower spam," Stacey captioned a beautiful photo of herself posing against a flower wall. "I can't begin to describe what a wonderful day I've had. Thank you to everyone who made my baby shower so special! I am such a lucky lady. Love you all to the moon and back! Me and bump are in our element! And apologies in advance for all of the shower spam that's about to follow."

Stacey, 29, shared another carousel of images, including one of her younger son Leighton, seven, kissing her bump. "I think this is my favourite picture ever. I know there's a lots of baby shower spam going on right now but I can't help myself. I feel on top of the world," she told fans.

The star posed with her younger son Leighton

"I am so privileged to have such an incredible family and friends. I will be forever grateful for the memories from today. Love you all to the moon and stars and back again. Also thank you to all of the lovely messages and well wishes from everyone on here. I've been trying to reply but I can't keep up and I keep getting emotional in between haha crying with happiness right now."

The party took place in Essex

Stacey looked utterly ecstatic on her big day, thanking her sister for organising her bash. She was serenaded by a saxophone player, posed against many a flower wall for her Instagram-worthy shots, tucked into some delicious looking 'Baby' biscuits and raided the sweet stand.

While it was previously reported that Stacey is expecting a girl, some followers noted the disproportionately blue decorations at the shower, including the blue balloons and flowers. "You look incredible! Are you having a boy? With all the blue props?" one fan asked. "Lots of blue going in does that mean it's a boy?" another replied. We'll just have to wait until the big reveal to find out!

