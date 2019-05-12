Everything you need to know about Richard Madden's love life Here is a list of the lucky ladies…

We can't be the only ones who spent the whole of August and September in anticipation of the next episode of the Bodyguard? The series excelled expectations and has unsurprisingly been nominated for a 2019 BAFTA in the Must-See Moment category, the only award to be voted for by the public. The gripping BBC thriller got viewers talking, from conspiracy theories about Julia Montague's death to possible red herrings, but at the heart of many conversations was the star himself, Richard Madden. And yes, most of these discussions were about who his lucky partner is! But don't worry we were swooning over the hunk too – so that's why we have gathered everything you need to know about his past relationships…

The actor rose to fame starring in Game of Thrones

Jenna Coleman

Whilst the actor was starring in Game of Thrones, he started dating ex-Emmerdale star Jenna Coleman in 2012. A year into their relationship, the Victoria actress began her role in Doctor Who as Clara Oswald, which Richard Madden was understandably extremely excited about. Speaking to Vulture in 2015, the Scottish actor exclaimed: "I mean, I've watched Doctor Who since I was a kid. I loved it, and I still love it. I can geek out about it, like when I go to set and see the TARDIS!" Unfortunately, the pair split in 2015 and Jenna went on to find love on the set of Victoria, with her co-star Tom Hughes, who plays Prince Albert.

The couple began dating in 2012

Laura Whitmore

In March 2016, shortly after his relationship with Jenna ended, it was rumoured that the Game of Thrones star got close to TV presenter Laura Whitmore, though their intimacy fizzled out only 5 months after it began.

Richard won a Golden Globe for Best Actor

Caroline Flack

In June 2017, similar reports reared their head when Love Island host Caroline Flack reportedly broke girl code when she was linked to Richard so quickly after his time with Laura ended. Though, there is little evidence for this brief romance.

Suki Waterhouse

The unlucky in love actor went on to date supermodel Suki Waterhouse in December 2016, but their romantic connection did not last, with the couple's relationship remaining brief.

Ellie Bamber

After an 18-month romance, the 32-year-old was reportedly dumped in January 2019, by his girlfriend Ellie Bamber. It was reported that the Les Miserable actress and the Bodyguard star grew apart as work commitments took them down different paths. Ellie's absence was visible at the Golden Globes when Richard won the award for Best Actor and chose not to mention his girlfriend in his acceptance speech.

The couples relationship ended in January 2019

So, there you have it – a full list of Richard's known ex-girlfriends! As far as we are aware, the Scottish actor is currently single, but we are sure he will discover his leading lady soon. Until then, a girl can only dream…

