Jennifer Garner shares rare photo of mum – and she looks just like her daughter Violet The Garner genes are strong!

Jennifer Garner delighted fans this week when she shared a photo of her mum Patricia on social media when she was a little girl to mark her 81st birthday. The black-and-white photo caught the attention of many, not just because it was seriously cute, but as a result of Patricia's strong resemblance to both Jennifer and her oldest daughter Violet. In the comments section, one follower wrote: "Violet looks exactly like her," while another said: "Violent looks SO like your mum!" A third added: "What a beautiful girl!" In the caption, Jennifer had written: "Hey mom – you're the best. I love you. Happy birthday. And people say I bought my lips. 81 tons of fun and thriving."

Jennifer Garner's mum as a little girl looks just like her daughter Violet

The actress is extremely close to her parents, and has often spoken about her idyllic upbringing, where her mum would make everything from scratch for the family. Patricia grew up on a farm, and inspired Jennifer to do the same. The Hollywood star said of her mum during an interview with People: "My mom made all of our food. When we were hungry she would say, 'Go out to the garden, child, I bet those tomatoes are ready and grab yourself some sugar snap peas.'" The 13 Going on 30 actress has three children – Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and six-year-old Samuel – and grows most of her family's food in their back garden in LA, including kale and peppers.

Jennifer and daughter Violet at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jennifer is determined for her children to have as normal childhood as possible despite their parents' fame. Both her and Ben Affleck have maintained a close relationship since their divorce, and Ben recently paid tribute to his ex-wife on Mother's Day. He shared a picture of Jennifer and his own mother on social media, and wrote in the caption: "Happy Mother’s Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love." Jennifer and Ben also fought hard to ensure that the laws would change surrounding their privacy, after they were getting bombarded with paparazzi while out with their children.

The star recently opened up about the experience while talking on David Tennent's podcast, and explained that with the help of Halle Berry they managed to change the law. Jennifer also revealed that during the inquest – which saw the law change so that paparazzi now have to wait in line – her daughter, who was six at the time, got up and spoke about the experience from a child's perspective. The actress recalled: "We had all the law makers and police officers and people who help us enforce the law and come over to our house. And then my daughter got up and made a speech – which nobody has ever seen – but about the experience, I think she was about six, and the experience of being a little girl and what it's like from a kid's perspective. And that was one of those proudest ever moments in your life for her to be so articulate about it."

