Jennifer Garner reveals how her children were negatively impacted by her fame

Jennifer Garner is a doting mum to three children, and adores nothing more than spending time with them when she isn't working. And while they think it is pretty cool that their mum is an actress, the 13 Going on 30 star admitted in a recent podcast that her oldest daughter Violet – now 13 – was particularly affected by the number of paparazzi who would follow the family. Talking to David Tennant, Jennifer opened up about her experiences being followed by camera men when out with her children. "It's so crazy what my oldest especially had to go through, and the kids really just shouldn't have to," she said.

The doting mum teamed up with Halie Berry to help improve the laws surrounding paparazzi, and praised the actress for her hard work. "Halle Berry really found a lawyer, he went to bat for us. A bunch of us had tried but had found road block after road block, so it really is all on her," she said. Jennifer also revealed that during the inquest – which saw the law change so that paparazzi now have to wait in line – her daughter, who was six at the time, got up and spoke about the experience from a child's perspective.

The actress recalled: "We had all the law makers and police officers and people who help us enforce the law and come over to our house. And then my daughter got up and made a speech – which nobody has ever seen – but about the experience, I think she was about six, and the experience of being a little girl and what it's like from a kid's perspective. And that was one of those proudest ever moments in your life for her to be so articulate about it."

Jennifer added: "The law changed – it was about them having to step in line and wait. Because every time I would leave my house, whatever time, there would be anywhere from six to twenty cars that would follow me wherever I went. And that's poor me, whatever, celebrity problems, but it felt like we were a huge car accident waiting to happen all the time. And I was always looking in my rear view to see how many were there, and then I would almost be an accident. I had active stalkers at the time, and because everything was so photographer, it made my kids lose their sense of what's normal and what's not normal for people."

