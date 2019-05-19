Andrea McLean reveals why she was reduced to tears Oh Andrea!

On Saturday night, four well-known Loose Women panellists took to the road for a special one-of live show in Birmingham. Coleen Nolan, Nadia Sawalha, Saira Khan and Andrea McLean made up the panel, and it sounds like it was a night to remember – even if it did reduce Andrea to tears! The mother-of-two reflected on the event on social media, and admitted that she was overwhelmed by such a positive reception from the fans who came along to watch the show. In a lengthy Instagram post, Andrea wrote: "About last night... what an INCREDIBLE evening! Me, @nadiasawalhaandfamily @iamsairakhan and @coleen_nolan doing what we love - talking about everything life can throw at us - but this time on stage at the Birmingham NEC in front of 2000 incredible @loosewomen fans. It was an amazing night, I was personally moved to tears by the love we felt in the room."

Andrea McLean was reduced to tears on Saturday night

She continued: "And as for the ending, oh my word, dancing on stage with these guys with thousands of you cheering us on is as close as I'll ever get to feeling like Beyoncé... Or a Nolan! Thank you to EVERYONE who came along to enjoy their evening with us. #looselate #latenightloose (I have no idea what the hashtag is supposed to be!)." Audience members were quick to comment on Andrea's post, with many reminiscing about the fun evening. One wrote: "Thoroughly enjoyed the evening, especially the singing, more of that would have been great. So glad Coleen didn't fall off the stage!" Another added: "Absolutely wonderful evening! Fun, flirty and dangerously honest – all the best things about Loose Women! You were all amazing, especially Coleen's singing! And you guys had some moves."

The live Loose Women show isn't the only event that Andrea has been taking to the stage for recently. The star has been embarking on her debut theatre tour Confessions of a Menopausal Women, which is based on her best-selling book. Last week, Andrea was delighted when she found out that her book had been ranked at number one in female biographies and number three in best-selling books on Amazon. Andrea was visibly moved by the happy news as she shared a video message to her fans to thank them for their support.

