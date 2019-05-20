Jennifer Garner reveals exciting news – and fans are delighted Well done Jennifer!

Jennifer Garner has had an incredible career since she graduated with a degree in theatre at Denison University in 1994. And the Hollywood star's work has been awarded in the sweetest way, as she received an honorary degree, Doctor of Humane Letters, from the university over the weekend. On Saturday, Jennifer returned to her old stomping ground to accept the special award, and posted a picture on Instagram of herself being presented with her graduate gown while up on stage. Next to the photo, the mother-of-three wrote: "When your dear @denisonu friend becomes a beloved professor at your alma mater and hoods you with an honorary doctorate of humane letters...it is a very good day."

Jennifer Garner was given an honorary degree at her old university

Many of Jennifer's celebrity friends were quick to congratulate the actress on her achievement, with Gwyneth Paltrow writing: "Major", while Selma Blair simply posted a star emoji in the comments section. The university's President, Adam Weinberg, also had his say on Jennifer's award. He said: "Denison is proud to recognise the contributions of Jennifer Garner to the arts and to the lives of children. Through her work on stage and screen, Jennifer has inspired and enlightened, entertained and educated. She has given us characters that help bridge our differences and bring understanding to a complex world. In her work as an advocate for Save the Children, she has studied the issues, visited children in their homes, and testified before Congress. We are delighted to honour her accomplishments and proud to call her a Denisonian."

The Hollywood star with her three children

Jennifer's career highlights include starring in hit US series Alias, and films including 13 Going on 30, Catch and Release, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, and Peppermint. And while she is one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood, Jennifer has remained incredibly down-to-earth. The doting mum works hard to give her children as much privacy as possible, and campaigned to change the law surrounding paparazzi to enable this. While her children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel tend to keep out of the limelight, they made a public appearance with their mum in August after she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The actress shares her children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, and while the pair are no longer together, they have remained on good terms and co-parent.

