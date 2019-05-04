Strictly's Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton spotted spending time together This is lovely!

Strictly Come Dancing stars Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley have yet to officially confirm or deny their rumoured romance, but they were spotted spending time together again on Friday night – with Stacey attending another of Kevin's Burn The Floor performances in support of the dancer. Kevin retweeted a message from a fan that read: "Wowee what a fabulous show tonight by you and all the team at Skegness Kevin. We really enjoyed the fantastic show and had a great night. Also our thanks to the incredible Stacey Dooley for having a picture taken with my dear wife."

Stacey and Kevin met fans on Friday night

Documentary maker Stacey, who recently took a working trip to Portugal with one of her close friends, is thought to have returned home and travelled straight to Skegness to spend some time with Kevin. She hinted at a confirmation of their relationship in late April, after posting a photo of them embracing backstage at another of Kevin's shows.

The biggest changes Strictly Come Dancing is making this year

Loading the player...

HELLO! chatted to Stacey and Kevin during their Strictly series

Kevin has not commented on his relationship with his winning dance partner, though he recently made reference to Stacey during a performance, telling the audience: "And thanks to Miss Stacey Dooley, I can finally say I'm the Strictly ­champion after six years of trying. It’s a miracle."

During 2018's series of Strictly

The popular presenter, who was recently announced as one of the stand-ins for Alex Jones on The One Show, took to Instagram on Thursday to thank her friends for their support amid recent reports. Posting a snap of herself with her arm around a pal, she wrote: "My girls have been magic. I love you all."

Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood addresses Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton's romance

Regarding her ex-boyfriend Sam Thucknott's interview with the Mail On Sunday, in which he claimed Stacey had left him to be with Kevin, she released a statement in April that read: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story. I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here. Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward."