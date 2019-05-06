Strictly's Stacey Dooley proudly supports Kevin Clifton after joining him on tour The journalist has joined her former dance partner on tour

They may have been keeping quiet about the nature of their romance, but Stacey Dooley appeared to be every inch the proud girlfriend over the weekend as she supported Kevin Clifton on tour. After joining Kevin in Skegness for his Burn the Floor show on Friday night, the reigning Strictly Come Dancing champions travelled back to London together for his performance in Wimbledon on Sunday.

The pair were pictured in high spirits as they took a coffee break together in London ahead of the show, where Stacey cheered Kevin on from the audience. "Okurrr," she captioned a clip of Kevin on stage alongside his co-stars on Instagram Stories.

Stacey Dooley supported Kevin Clifton at his tour on Sunday

Documentary maker Stacey, who recently took a working trip to Portugal with one of her close friends, is thought to have returned home and travelled straight to Skegness to spend some time with Kevin over the bank holiday weekend. The 31-year-old hinted at a confirmation of their relationship in late April, after posting a photo of them embracing backstage at another of Kevin's shows.

The popular presenter, who was recently announced as one of the stand-ins for Alex Jones on The One Show, took to Instagram on Thursday to thank her friends for their support amid recent reports about her relationship with Kevin and split from ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott. Posting a snap of herself with her arm around a pal, she wrote: "My girls have been magic. I love you all."

The reigning Strictly Come Dancing champions are reportedly dating

Meanwhile, Kevin has not commented on his relationship with his winning dance partner, though he recently made reference to Stacey during a performance, telling the audience: "And thanks to Miss Stacey Dooley, I can finally say I'm the Strictly ­champion after six years of trying. It’s a miracle."

