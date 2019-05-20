Ben Cohen's ex-wife Abby reveals she will 'never get over the heartache' following split The couple split in 2014 after 11 years of marriage

Nearly five years on from their split, Ben Cohen's ex-wife Abby Cohen has revealed she will never get over the pain she suffered when her husband walked out on their 11-year marriage. The former couple, who share twin daughters together, confirmed their split just months after Ben appeared on Strictly Come Dancing. The rugby star then entered a relationship with his then professional dance partner, Kristina Rihanoff. Speaking about her heartache whilst promoting Jet TV's new makeover series called The Updaters, Abby told The Sun: "I'm not healed, I'll never get over it but you just have to, I spent four years moping around crying - it's poisonous."

The couple split in 2014

"I spent a fortune on psychics because I wanted an answer but you won't find one and you're always asking why, it's the worst feeling, I look back to when it first happened to me," she added. "I can't even mentally go there, I will never get over what happened, but I've learnt to cope with it and I've developed strategies that have helped me to try to mend myself."

The comments come shortly after Abby suggested that there "could be some improvement" on how Strictly could look after stars' loved ones during the series. "I've put all my energy into my girls, who come first, and my job," she added during her chat with The Mirror. "I can give myself a pat on the back, as well as my friends and family who have supported me through a really rubbish past five years. I don’t think I’m ever going to get over it. But I'm taking a new path."

Abby is currently appearing in a new online show for divorcees, which also involves Ant McPartlin's ex-wife, Lisa Armstrong. Speaking about the series, Lisa said: "Nobody is immune to insecurities, nobody. We all have issues that chip away at our confidence on a daily basis. Social media makes us hold ourselves to unrealistic standards… There is no such thing as perfection and uniqueness is what makes us all so very special. Makeup has the power to bring out your best features, it highlights rather than distracts. I hope to show that with faith and with courage we can all shine!"

